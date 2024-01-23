EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.55.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
