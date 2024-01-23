Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $61.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.33. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

