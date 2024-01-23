Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.19. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
