Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.19. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

