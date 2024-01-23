Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP decreased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,163,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after buying an additional 79,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,054,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 431,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enerplus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 560,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.93. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Enerplus

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

