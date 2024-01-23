Energi Price Reaches $0.10 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $7.30 million and $146,615.34 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00074607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 72,937,948 coins and its circulating supply is 72,937,756 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

