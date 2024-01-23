Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price target on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EDV traded up GBX 40 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,377 ($17.50). The company had a trading volume of 526,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,688.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,685.64. The stock has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,278.57 and a beta of 0.75. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,331 ($16.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,242 ($28.49).

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently -15,714.29%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

