Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.26

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 4247376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,264. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

