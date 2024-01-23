Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.89

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $221.89 and last traded at $218.83, with a volume of 9404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.15.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Encore Wire by 125.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,901,000 after acquiring an additional 262,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $25,846,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $24,143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,416 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

