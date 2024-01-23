Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

