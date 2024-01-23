Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 119 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $942.83 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $943.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $859.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $819.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $917.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

