Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $692,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $446.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

