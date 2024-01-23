Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $202.30 and last traded at $202.75. 9,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 16,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

