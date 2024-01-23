Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.59) target price on the stock.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of ECO stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 512,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 2.22. Eco has a 1-year low of GBX 8.92 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.49 ($0.31).
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
