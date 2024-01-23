Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $537.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

