Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,021.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 114.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bancorp

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.