Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lifted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.52. 742,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,075. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.83.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

