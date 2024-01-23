Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. 2,899,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,275. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

