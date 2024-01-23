Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.39. 1,621,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.