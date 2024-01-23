Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $67.39 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.