Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.33

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 20894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $124,817.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorchester Minerals news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $156,948.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,088.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,692 shares of company stock worth $894,935. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 98,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.