DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $109.00 at Roth Mkm

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.14.

DASH opened at $104.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,700 shares of company stock valued at $56,310,685. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 781,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

