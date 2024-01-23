Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $822.50

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 822.50 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 839.08 ($10.66), with a volume of 1339199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962 ($12.22).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 4.96%. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is 1,736.97%.
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
