Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $111.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DFS. HSBC lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DFS opened at $99.65 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

