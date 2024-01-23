Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 23,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the average daily volume of 12,685 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 13.2 %

YINN stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,572,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,249. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $292.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

