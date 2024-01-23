Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,863 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,357 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,816,000 after purchasing an additional 180,435 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. 542,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,108. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

