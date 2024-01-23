Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

