Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,205,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $136,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,984. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

