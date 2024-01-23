DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Insider Buys C$25,000.00 in Stock

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) insider Tristram Coffin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

Shares of ADK stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.33. DIAGNOS Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. Analysts predict that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on DIAGNOS from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

