DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,029,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 372,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.19.

DexCom Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $127.03. 1,137,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

