Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DELL opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

