Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 595489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.52.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

