DEI Hits 1-Day Volume of $506.54 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. DEI has a total market cap of $152.26 million and approximately $506.54 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00164777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010123 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

