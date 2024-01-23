Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Deere & Company worth $158,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 277,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.7% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.01. 576,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,643. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.02. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

