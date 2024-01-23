DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035988 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

