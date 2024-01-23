Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 895,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 232,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.46.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.