Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75,523 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Danaher worth $247,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.44. 1,134,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.98. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.