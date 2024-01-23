Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILI. UBS Group cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of BILI opened at $9.21 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bilibili by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

