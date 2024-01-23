Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,003 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,038. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

