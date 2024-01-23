Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

