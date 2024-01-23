Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lennar by 97.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

