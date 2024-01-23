Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 4,000 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $126,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

