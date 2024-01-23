Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $78,260,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

