Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.90 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day moving average of $196.61. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.