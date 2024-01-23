Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.4 %

DECK opened at $767.37 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $768.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

