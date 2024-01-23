Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

