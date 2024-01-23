Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,228 shares of company stock worth $19,785,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

