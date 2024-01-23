DA Davidson Increases WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $313.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $289.00 to $313.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $265.43 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 132.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 9.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

