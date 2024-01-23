D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

DHI traded down $14.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.13. 11,106,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,148. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.05). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

