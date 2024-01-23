D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $14.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.13. 11,105,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

