D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$17.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
